Rob Nieders, D.M.D.

A native of Irmo, SC and former patient of the practice, Dr. Rob Nieders graduated from Wofford College magna cum laude and then Dental School at the Medical University of South Carolina with honors on a Navy Scholarship. He spent a year in Beaufort, SC completing an Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency at Parris Island before heading overseas to the Naval Hospital in Rota, Spain as a general dentist.

After his time in the Navy, Dr. Nieders returned to Charleston to complete his residency training in pediatric dentistry at MUSC. He then returned home to join the practice here at Palmetto Smiles.

Dr. Nieders is married to his high school sweetheart and best friend and is the father of two active boys who keep him very busy! He enjoys cycling and competing in the occasional triathlon.

Dr. Nieders is board certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatric Dentistry at MUSC. He is a diplomate of the ABPD, a fellow with the AAPD, and a member of the ADA and SCSPD.