Kevin M. Raines, D.M.D.

Dr Kevin Raines loves the joys and challenges of being a Pediatric Dentist; in fact, it is something he wanted to do since he was in the 4th grade. He has many ties to the Midlands area. He graduated from Chapin High School then continued his education at Newberry College where he graduated Summa Cum Laude while lettering in basketball and baseball. Dr Raines attended dental school at the Medical University of South Carolina then continued his specialty training in pediatric dentistry at the Medical College of Georgia (now known as Georgia Health Sciences University). He then returned to the Midlands to begin practice with Dr Cross where he was once a patient!

Dr Raines has been very involved with organized dentistry. He is a member of the following professional organizations…

Greater Columbia Dental Association, South Carolina Dental Association, American Dental Association, South Carolina Society of Pediatric Dentistry, Southeastern Society of Pediatric Dentists, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, Pierre Fauchard Academy (an International Honorary Dental Organization)

He has served on several Task Forces and as President of the SC Society of Pediatric Dentistry. He has also been involved with several dental volunteer and charity events to serve those in need. Dr Raines attends many hours of Continuing Education courses every year seeking ways to improve care for his patients on many different aspects of pediatric dentistry. He is also a member of the (g)nathos continuing orthodontic education group.

Dr Raines values family time. He is married to his high school sweetheart and they have four children that keep them very busy. Whether boating on Lake Murray, shooting hoops, throwing baseball, or playing golf, he looks forward to the time spent with his family and friends. He is a member of Gateway Baptist Church where he is a regular volunteer in the children's ministry and has been involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.