Richard L. Cross, Jr., D.D.S.

Richard L Cross, Jr DDS MS was born in Boston, MA and grew up in Florida and Oklahoma playing football and baseball. He grew up an acolyte in the Episcopal Church. Dr. Cross attended College in Oklahoma then dental school at University of Tennessee Memphis, where he obtained his DDS at age 22. Dr. Cross continued his education at UT and received an MS in Pediatric Dentistry.

In 1971, Dr. Cross entered the USAF as a Captain stationed at Lakenheath RAF in England where he met his wife of 36 years, Barbara.

The Cross' moved to Columbia in 1973 and joined an established pediatric dental practice.

Dr Cross is a Diplomate of the American Orthodontic Society and winner of the Carlos Salinas Award. He is the former State and local chair of the Children's Dental Health Month, President of the SC American Society of Dentistry for Children, President of the SC Society of Pediatric Dentistry and current member of multiple professional organizations: SCDA, AAPD, SSPD, SCSPD, ADA, AOS. Dr. Cross participates in dental missions and worked at the free dental clinic for 20 years.

He and his wife have 4 children, Jamie Cross Gomez DMD (Clemson), Joseph Cross, Eagle Scout Sterilization Tech, Stephen A Cross MD and Eagle Scout (Clemson), and Marie E Cross (UGA) 3rd year dental student.

The Cross' are members of Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church in Chapin.

Dr. Cross believes in using ones gifts to serve others while living a balanced life that includes, Faith, Family, Fitness, Fun, Fillings and Finances.