Arrests made in purse-snatching, three still unsolved

Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested two men for at least one of a string of purse-snatchings in the Midands.

Deputies say 21-year-old Julian Tyrone Wider and 17-year-old Dashawn Terrell Swygert are charged with strong armed robbery for their involvement in a purse-snatching outside of the Bi-Lo supermarket located at 2230 Decker Boulevard on August 23.

