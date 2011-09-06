Spurrier wants improved passing game as USC holds steady in poll - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Spurrier wants improved passing game as USC holds steady in polls

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - When Steve Spurrier's favorite thing about South Carolina's offense is his quarterback's clean-cut appearance, the coach is not pleased.

Spurrier was glad to see Stephen Garcia freshly shaven and hair cut before the 12th-ranked Gamecocks defeated East Carolina 56-37 Saturday. As far as their offensive execution, Spurrier could do little but shake his head over the lack of production.

Spurrier says South Carolina has a lot of work to do as it opens the Southeastern Conference season at Georgia this week. Spurrier was especially disappointed with the passing game. Garcia and sophomore Connor Shaw were a combined 10 of 25 for 131 yards with one touchdown - Garcia's 3-yard pass to Ace Sanders. Spurrier says that won't cut it against the Bulldogs or any other SEC opponent.

The Gamecocks (1-0) are coming off a season opening 56-37 win over East Carolina in Charlotte. South Carolina is preparing for its SEC opener, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs (0-1). The Bulldogs slipped out of the top 25 following their season opening loss to Boise State. It will be the first time South Carolina has faced an unranked Georgia team since the 1997 season.

Oklahoma remains the top ranked team in both polls. The next two spots are held by SEC Western Division schools, LSU and Alabama. Boise State and Florida State round out the top five in both polls. Stanford, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Nebraska and Virginia Tech hold down spots six through 11 in both polls.

The Gamecocks have been ranked every week since moving into the Top 25 after last year's season opening win over Southern Miss.

