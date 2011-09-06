Small tornado knocks down trees in Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A National Weather Service storm survey concluded that a brief EF0 Tornado touched down near the intersection of Epps Rd. and Spur Rd. Monday evening.

The track length was 100 yards and that width was 50 yards.

Estimated winds between 65-75 mph knocked three trees down and several other smaller trees were bent or knocked down, according to the NWS.

Law enforcement also reported a persistent funnel cloud from near Newberry northeastward to the Fairfield county line.

There are no reports of injuries or property damage.

