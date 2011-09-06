Relying on Clemson freshmen part of Swinney's plan

CLEMSON, SC (AP) - Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says he is comfortable leaning on his freshman as he tries to turn the Tigers around.

24 of the 70 Clemson players who took the field Saturday were freshmen. The team's leading receiver, Sammy Watkins, and second leading rusher, Mike Bellamy were freshmen, along with Stephone Anthony, who had the team's only sack.

Swinney said Tuesday he planned it this way. The freshmen are part of the first two classes he recruited as the Tigers head coach. He says he'll keep relying on his youngest guys Saturday against Wofford.

Swinney says the freshmen will be especially important early in the season because Clemson's opponents are going to pressure them until they prove they can make plays.

