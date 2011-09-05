Gamecocks set sights on Georgia

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur) - Georgia took on a challenge facing No. 5 Boise State in their season-opener in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic but came out on the losing end 35-21. Their season doesn't get much easier facing No. 12 South Carolina on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN.

After going up 7-0 early on an 80-yard touchdown run by cornerback Brandon Boykin, who took some offensive snaps on Saturday night, the Boise State offense jolted to life and knocked off Georgia 35-21 in Atlanta, Ga. The Broncos (1-0) took control of the game and a couple of second half touchdown passes by Aaron Murray were only a bit of a consolation prize. Murray finished the game 16-of-29 with 236 yards passing, two touchdowns, and an interception. Running back Isaiah Crowell rushed 16 times for 60 yards.

Georgia suffered a big loss when inside linebacker Alex Ogletree went down with a foot injury in Saturday's game against Boise State. Viewed as one of the top players on the defense, Ogletree will be out for at least this week's game against South Carolina and should be out four to six weeks. Walk-on Jeremy Sulek took over for the injured Bulldog. Coming back though is linebacker Bacarri Rambo, who was suspended for the first game for a violation of team rules. The safety was a preseason second-team All-SEC selection by Athlon Sports. Offensive guard Kenarious Gates went down with a leg injury and his status for this weekend is uncertain.

Tight end Orson Charles is one of Georgia's top offensive players this season and he showed off his skills at the Georgia Dome. He had a career high 109 receiving yards on six catches, including a 36-yard touchdown reception from Murray. He plays like former USC tight end Jared Cook lining up sometimes with his hand in the ground along the line but also split out wide.

Broncos quarterback Kellen Moore is one of the best college quarterbacks in the country. He didn't let the Georgia secondary, which was missing Rambo, slow him down. Moore completed 28-of-34 passes against the Georgia defense tossing three touchdowns and one interception. Moore was not sacked on the night and didn't face too much pressure under defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's scheme. No Bulldogs were credited even with a quarterback hurry.

The last four meetings between South Carolina and Georgia have been decided by 11 points or less with both teams winning two games apiece. The last time between the hedges, the Gamecocks dropped a shootout losing 41-37 in a game marred by mistakes by South Carolina and big plays on special teams by Georgia. Statistically, Garcia had one of his best days in a Gamecock uniform completing 31-of-53 passes for 313 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The last time that USC won in Athens, Ga., linebacker Jasper Brinkley picked off a Matt Stafford heave in the game's dying moments to preserve a 16-12 victory in 2007.