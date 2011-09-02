Police: Couple arrested after children found in filth

MAULDIN, SC (WYFF) - A Greenville County couple has been arrested after Mauldin police said they found the couple's children living in filthy conditions.

Investigators said an anonymous tip led them to the home on East Butler Road. Police said Thomas and Tiffany Hudgins were living in the home with their three children, ages 10, 7 and 3. Investigators said they found trash 2 to 3 feet deep in the trailer. Investigators said there were also feces covering the walls, spoiled food in the refrigerator and maggot covering the counters.

Thomas Hudgins and Tiffany Hudgins are each charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Investigators said more criminal charges are pending.

The Department of Social Services has placed the children with family members.





