Report: Spurrier to start Shaw at quarterback

COLUMBIA, SC (The Big Spur) - South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier will start sophomore Connor Shaw against East Carolina on Saturday night, he announced Thursday night on his call-in show.

Shaw will play the first quarter and returning starter and fifth-year senior Stephen Garcia will play the second quarter.

"We said we were going to have competition and (Shaw) was better statistically in the scrimmages, so he is going to start the game," Spurrier said.

Shaw is from Flowery Branch, Ga., and saw spot duty last season. This will end Garcia's streak of consecutive games started at 28.

In other personnel news, defense coach Ellis Johnson said senior cornerback Akeem Auguste has not been ruled out of the game, but would only be available in an emergency situation. "It's a wait and see if we can do anything to get an couple of emergency snaps out of him," said Johnson.

