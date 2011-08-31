Hype has SC's Clowney nervous

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney feels the same butterflies building for Saturday night as he did before his first high school game. That could mean bad news for Gamecock opponents starting with East Carolina.

Clowney is the 6-foot-6, 254-pound freshman who was the country's No. 1 college prospect last winter. He and the 12th-ranked Gamecocks will open the season against the Pirates at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., about a half-hour's drive from Clowney's hometown of Rock Hill.

Clowney says he growing edgier as kickoff closes in. South Carolina defensive line assistant Brad Lawing said all first-time players go through it and Clowney won't be any different. Once he gets a few snaps under his belt, Lawing expects him to tap back into football.

News 10's Rick Henry sat down with Steve Spurrier Tuesday morning for an exclusive interview. They talked about everything from Jadeveon Clowney to the QB battle to Spurrier's bum knee.

