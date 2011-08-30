Spurrier: Both QBs will play in opener

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier still isn't ready to name a starting quarterback for Saturday's season opener against East Carolina.

Spurrier says both senior Stephen Garcia and sophomore Connor Shaw will play a few possessions in the first half before he decides if he will stick with just one QB or a rotation.

Garcia has started 30 games in his career with the Gamecocks. He was picked second-team all-Southeastern Conference in preseason and is third all-time in passing yards, completions and touchdowns for South Carolina. But Spurrier says Garcia's five interceptions in the final two games of last season led him to open the quarterback competition up.

Spurrier says Shaw has played better during scrimmages this past week, but Garcia has made strides in the last few practices.

