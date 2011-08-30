USC QB wrecks moped while carrying pizza - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC QB wrecks moped while carrying pizza

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Andrew Clifford (Source: USC Athletics)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - University of South Carolina back-up quarterback Andrew Clifford will be out for a few weeks after being rushed to the hospital over the weekend when he crashed his moped.

Steve Spurrier said Tuesday that the third-string quarterback will be out for two to three weeks because a concussion. Clifford was found unconscious after falling off of his moped. Spurrier said the redshirt freshman was not wearing a helmet and was carrying a pizza at the time of the accident.

Clifford, who had to get stitches because of the incident, is listed behind quarterbacks Stephen Garcia and Connor Shaw on the Gamecocks' depth chart.

Spurrier says he hopes it is a lesson to the rest of his players who drive mo-peds. He said you can't tell the players to do everything in life, although you can advise them to wear a helmet and encourage them.

"Hopefully it's a lesson the rest of our guys won't put themselves in that situation," said Spurrier.

Clifford saw action in two games in 2010. He took his first career snaps against Southern Miss and threw an interception on his only pass attempt. He also played late in the game against Arkansas and completed his only pass attempt for 10 yards. He was also a member of the 2010 SEC Academic Honor Roll.

The Gamecocks kickoff the season Saturday against East Carolina in Charlotte.

