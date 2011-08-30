Deputies seek man accused of carjacking and assaulting girlfriend

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's assistance in locating a man they say carjacked and beat a woman.

Deputies say they are looking for 42-year-old Lorenzo Cannon, after he assaulted and carjacked his girlfriend on Sunday.

According to an incident report, Cannon and his girlfriend were together at his Bishopville home, when the victim told him she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him anymore.

Click here to read full story