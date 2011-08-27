Staley reacts to Summitt's diagnosis on Newswatch

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - On Newswatch this Sunday, WIS News 10 sat down with USC Women's Basketball Coach Dawn Staley.

She talked about the recent news of Tennessee Women's Basketball Coach Pat Summitt being diagnosed with dementia. "You think of Pat Summitt as this invincible woman that can stare down any opponent, any harm to her," she said. "And I truly believe she's gonna give the exact stare to her dementia.

One of Coach Staley's assistants played for Summitt back in the early 1990's. She reacted to the news as well.

