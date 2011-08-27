Staley reacts to Summitt's diagnosis on Newswatch - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Staley reacts to Summitt's diagnosis on Newswatch

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - On Newswatch this Sunday, WIS News 10 sat down with USC Women's Basketball Coach Dawn Staley.

She talked about the recent news of Tennessee Women's Basketball Coach Pat Summitt being diagnosed with dementia. "You think of Pat Summitt as this invincible woman that can stare down any opponent, any harm to her," she said. "And I truly believe she's gonna give the exact stare to her dementia.

One of Coach Staley's assistants played for Summitt back in the early 1990's. She reacted to the news as well.

You can catch it on Newswatch which airs on WIS News 10 Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:58 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:29:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:31 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly