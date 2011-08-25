Chapin Police Chief abruptly resigns, but why?

CHAPIN, SC (WIS) - In a sudden and mysterious change in leadership at the Chapin Police Department, Dave Rodgers abruptly resigned from his job as chief on Wednesday. Town council unanimously accepted Rodgers' resignation in a specially-called meeting, but we still don't know why Rodgers wanted to leave his post.

Rodgers had been on the Chapin force for about nine years. For reasons that are still unclear, he turned in his resignation this week.

Rodgers indicated in a letter to the town he had been "advised by the mayor of town council's decision to terminate my employment or ask for my resignation." Rodgers says he is not admitting any allegations of improper actions as chief.

The letter also suggests an agreement in which the town will not reveal the reasons for his resignation, will "make no adverse reports or references concerning my employment," and that any negative information will be held "strictly confidential." Rodgers, in turn, agrees not to say anything adverse about the town or its employees.

The letter says Rodgers will receive a month's salary, minus money he was allowed to borrow from the town for Lasik eye surgery. Lieutenant Ray Craig has serving as interim chief since Rodgers' departure.

Mayor Stan Shealy confirmed Rodgers' resignation, but declined further comment.

Rodgers' resignation means the town's police force, authorized for six positions, is now down to four officers because the town already had a vacancy on the police force before Rodgers decided to quit.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.