Spurrier: Both quarterbacks will play in first game - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Spurrier: Both quarterbacks will play in first game

By Rick Henry, Sports Director
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Steve Spurrier isn't quite ready to say who the Gamecocks' starting quarterback will be when the team takes the field against East Carolina on September 3.

The head ball coach took a short break today from meetings and watching video to spend some time at the Columbia Touchdown Club.

He told 10's Rick Henry that no matter who starts, both Stephen Garcia and Connor Shaw will play against the Pirates.

Spurrier said Garcia and Shaw are evenly matched at this point in the preseason. "Because they are both very close," said Spurrier. "Statistically, Connor has hit about 75 percent in all the scrimmages. So, he's ahead in that department, but you try to look at everything and we'll announce the starter next week sometime."

Meanwhile, the only thing that's slowed down Jadeveon Clowney this summer is an old, high school injury.

The country's No. 1 college prospect last winter has lived up to that billing during South Carolina's preseason camp. Clowney has been described as Incredibly talented, completely teachable and surprisingly humble by his Gamecocks coaches and teammates since the 6-foot-6, 254-pound defensive end arrived on campus last month.

South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier says Clowney might even start when the team opens against East Carolina on Sept. 3. Right now, Clowney is sidelined for a few days after spraining his left ankle and tweaking a bone-spur injury Spurrier says the freshman dealt with at South Pointe High.

Spurrier says the injury is not serious and expects Clowney to play in the opener.

USC will travel to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to play East Carolina on September 3 at 7:00 p.m.

