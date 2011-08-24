Deputies find suspected burglar buried underneath clothes

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office arrested two men they say burglarized a home on Monday.

Deputies say 18-year-old Donald Baughman and 24-year-old Larry Brown were caught in the act, while attempting to burglarize a home at Tolly Ganley Circle.

According to an incident report, deputies responded to a complaint of two unknown men, entering into a residency.

When deputies arrived to the location, a witness told them a car had pulled into the backyard of the home and that he saw two men exit the vehicle.

Deputies say the witness also said he heard two loud thumps and that the men were still inside the home.

Deputies continued to investigate and discovered that a window had been broken and the back door was forced open.

