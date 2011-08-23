Clowney sprains ankle during practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is expected to miss the next few practices after spraining his left ankle.

Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier says Clowney was rushing the passer when he fell to the ground at Tuesday's practice. The coach says Clowney told him he has occasionally been bothered by his left foot and ankle in high school.

Spurrier says Clowney will likely miss the next couple of practices. The freshman has had a stellar camp and was a standout at last weekend's scrimmage.

The coach also said that starting defensive end Melvin Ingram suffered a bruised thigh Tuesday and will miss a few practices.

Spurrier says both players should be ready for South Carolina's opener on Sept. 3 against East Carolina.

