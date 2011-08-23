VA earthquake felt in South Carolina - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

VA earthquake felt in South Carolina

Source: USGS Source: USGS

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - A 5.8 magnitude earthquake centered northwest of Richmond, Va., shook much of Washington, D.C., and was felt as far north as Rhode Island and New York City and as far south as the Midlands of South Carolina.

Residents in earthquake wary Charleston felt the earthquake.

Charleston businessman Chris Mettler said he was sitting at his desk Tuesday in his office building located in the city's historic district when he felt movement side to side as if he were having a dizzy spell. He says the shaking lasted about five seconds, stopped for a second or two, and started again for three seconds.

People in Rock Hill, Columbia and other places in the northern and eastern part of the state reported shaking. No damage has been reported.

Mettler, the president of an Internet marketing firm, says he was nervous because Charleston was the site of an 1886 earthquake that killed more than 100 people.

The quake sent hundreds of people spilling into the street a block from the White House, with other buildings evacuated in North Carolina and tremors felt as far away as New York City.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was 3.7 miles deep. Shaking was felt at the White House and all over the East Coast, as far south as Montgomery, AL. Parts of the Pentagon, White House and Capitol were evacuated. The quake was in Mineral, Va., in Louisa County.

The federal agency says more than 12 million people live close enough to the quake's epicenter to feel shaking.

USC geophysicist Dr. Thomas Owens says you can't put a number on the magnitude of the tremor people might have felt here, but he says it's not particularly surprising that a quake centered so far away in Virginia could have an impact here in the Midlands.

South Carolina can be home to major quakes like the one that struck Charleston in late August 1886. It took 60 lives, left damage in Columbia, Augusta and Savannah, and was felt in 30 states.

Related links:

Did you feel it? Report it to the USGS

South Carolina earthquake history

Largest earthquakes by state

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:58 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:29:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:31 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly