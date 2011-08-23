Second giraffe born at the zoo

The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden announces another new addition to their family.

On July 27, the birth of calf number two creates a full house of giraffes at the Riverbanks Zoo, bringing the Zoo's herd to 8 members strong.

The now four-week-old giraffe was the second born at Riverbanks in July; the older sibling was born on July 11.

