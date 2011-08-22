USC defense may be thin for season opener

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks' secondary defense will be a little thin for the season opener September 3 against East Carolina.

Defensive coordinator Lorenzo Ward said cornerback Martay Mattox will miss the ECU game serving a one-game suspension for academic reasons. Previously, cornerback Victor Hampton was suspended for three games for some academic issues in the spring.



Spur linebacker Devonte Holloman will sit out the season opener after being charged with a DUI earlier this summer.

Also, Coach Ward doesn't know if he'll have cornerback Akeem Auguste. He hasn't practiced this preseason because of a foot injury.

Ward says they'll have to line up with the guys who are available to play.

