Deputies: Men wreck car, decide to break into nearest home

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a 24-year-old West Columbia man and 26-year-old Columbia man on Monday, August 22 after investigators said the two men wrecked their car in a ditch and decided to break into a home on O'Neal Shealy Road near Gilbert.

Lexington County Sheriff James R. Metts said deputies arrested Brian Michael Hensley, 26, of Columbia, and Riley Aaron Sease, 24, of West Columbia, on a charge of second-degree burglary.

