Clemson coach happy with players' actions on and off field

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - Clemson was able to get a scrimmage in this weekend.

The first team defense picked it up Saturday, giving up just one touchdown.

Quarterback Tajh Boyd was eight of 14 for 108 yards and a touchdown. He also threw his first interception in a scrimmage this preseason.

Head Coach Dabo Swinney was impressed with running back Andre Ellington who had a touchdown.

Dabo is also impressed with the way his freshmen are performing on and off the field.

