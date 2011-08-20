USC holds third football scrimmage

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina football team held its third scrimmage of the fall at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday morning. The defense dominated the scrimmage, holding the offense scoreless during the regular part of the scrimmage.

"The defense took charge today," admitted head coach Steve Spurrier following the workout. "They shut out the offense. We put the ball on the 30 and the offense barely made a first down or two. In the goal line period, the defense got the best of the offense. The offense scored here and there, but overall, the defense had a much better day today. They made very few mistakes, tackled well. I was impressed the way the defense played. The offense didn't do much at all. It was a little disappointing that the offense couldn't do much. The defense played their assignments well, covered well, got pressure on the quarterback."

Senior quarterback Stephen Garcia took the bulk of the snaps, throwing on 11 of the team's 33 plays from scrimmage. He completed three passes for 33 yards with an interception. Backup quarterback Connor Shaw did not play in the scrimmage after injuring his thumb in Wednesday night's scrimmage.

"(Shaw) thinks he's going to practice Monday or Tuesday," said Coach Spurrier. "He wears a glove a lot, so I think that will help keep it more solid. We'll see how that works out next week."

The Gamecocks open the 2011 season ranked 12th in the Associated Press poll, which was released this morning. It's the highest preseason AP ranking in school history.

"I tried to tell our guys today we're probably an overrated bunch of dudes right now and an overrated bunch of coaches right now. We have two weeks to see if we can learn how to play smart, play hard, play physical, all those kind of things. Again, I was impressed with the defense today."

The team will enjoy an off day on Sunday before returning to the practice fields on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

SCRIMMAGE STATISTICS

PASSING: Stephen Garcia 3-11-1-33; Andrew Clifford 2-6-0-16; Dylan Thompson 1-2-0-9. TOTALS: 6-19-1-58.

RUSHING: Brandon Wilds 4-19; Shon Carson 2-7; Eric Baker 4-2; Andrew Clifford 1-(-4); Bruce Ellington 1-(-7); Dylan Thompson 2-(-14). TOTALS: 14-3.

RECEIVING: Damiere Byrd 2-20; DeAngelo Smith 1-16; K.J. Brent 1-12; Corey Simmons 1-6; Nick Jones 1-4. TOTALS: 6-58.

