Teacher arrested after deputies seize 13 marijuana plants from home

BISHOPVILLE, SC (WIS) - A Bishopville teacher was arrested after deputies seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana from her home.

According to deputies, 49-year-old Sandra McDonald, who taught high school students at the Lee County Career and Technology Center was arrested and charged with Manufacturing of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Control Substance on Wednesday.

Deputies say they were doing eradication in the area of St. Mark, when they discovered several plants believed to be marijuana in a nearby residence.

A search warrant for the address was requested by deputies.

While waiting on the warrant, deputies say they questioned one of the occupants of the home who admitted to having two pounds of marijuana inside.

After the search warrant was executed deputies say they found five pounds and thirteen plants of marijuana in and around the residency.

In addition, two bags of what they believe were a control substance was discovered, says deputies.

McDonald and 45-year-old Fitzgerald Wilson, who was also an occupant of the home, was arrested and charged.