Game of the Week: Columbia takes on Dreher

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – September 2nd marked the second week of the high school football season.

Our Jim Hudson Game of The Week is Columbia vs. Dreher.

The Columbia Capitals are ranked number three in the Midlands top ten. The Capitals will take on the Dreher Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The Capitals have one of the best Quarterback-Receiver duos in the state, QB Ty Kyler and Receiver Casey Gladney who's committed to Alabama.

2009 was the last time Dreher was able to have a victory celebration. The team went winless last year while the Blue Devils are off to a 0- 1 start this season.

