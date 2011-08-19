Saturday's football scrimmage open to the public

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina football scrimmage set for Saturday morning at Williams-Brice Stadium will be open to the public, head coach Steve Spurrier said.

No cameras will be allowed to shoot any of the practice. Fans are asked to sit in the lower west stands of the stadium.

The scrimmage will begin around 10:30 a.m.

