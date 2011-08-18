Republican hopefuls crowd SC hoping to win support

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If it seems like Republican presidential candidates are spending a lot of time in the state of South Carolina, it's true.

Hopefuls Michelle Bachmann and Rick Perry will each be in the Palmetto State sometime Thursday through Saturday.

Bachman holds a noon rally in Columbia on Thursday before heading to a Florence rally in the afternoon.

The stops are part of a bus tour the Minnesota Republican launched Tuesday with stops in Spartanburg and Greenville.

She'll wrap up the swing through the state Friday with stops in Myrtle Beach and Charleston.

Bachmann is trying to build support in key early primary South Carolina after winning an early test of her campaign organization in an Iowa straw poll last weekend.

Texas Governor Rick Perry is spending time in New Hampshire Thursday before heading to South Carolina for a two-day tour.

Hot on the heels of Michelle Bachman's SC tour, Perry will begin meeting voters at two locations in Florence on Friday morning. He'll hold a meet and greet at Bazen's Family Restaurant on South Irby St. at 8:00 a.m. and then take a tour at Carolinas Hospital System.

Perry then heads to the capital city for a lunchtime meet and greet at the Clarion Inn Town House on Gervais St. at 12:45 p.m.

An afternoon tour of Greenville with Mayor Knox White rounds out Perry's first day in South Carolina.

On Saturday, Perry begins the day with a breakfast meet and greet at Tommy's Country Ham House at 9:00 a.m. His final stop in SC will be in Rock Hill for a lunch meet and greet at Old Town Bistro on East Main St.

From there, Perry heads back to his home state of Texas.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.