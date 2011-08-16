Pitchers Roth, Price returning for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Two pitching aces are returning to South Carolina, giving the team major help in its try for a third-straight national championship.

Michael Roth and Matt Price turned down the big leagues early Tuesday for another season with the Gamecocks.

Roth is an all-American left-hander who went 14-3 with a 1.06 earned run average as South Carolina won its second consecutive College World Series. He was picked in the 31st round by Cleveland.

Price was one of the game's best closers and led the country with 20 saves. He was picked by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth round but decided not to sign.

The deadline for college draftees to reach agreements with major league clubs was August 15.

