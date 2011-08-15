Technology replaces books in the classroom

By Kelly Coakley - bio | email

BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WIS) - Paper is becoming old news at one of Richland School District Two's newest schools.

That's because the latest technology is now taking students through the 21st century.

Inside the media center at Muller Road Middle in Blythewood, there are some library books here used for decoration.

That's because each of the 650 students received an I-pad and they're using them in the classroom.

The first day of excitement was felt on the fingertips of every student at Muller Road.

Students downloaded apps needed for school with their new I-pad which cost the district $500 each.

"I think with the technology that's going now, all the kids need that hands on touch," said parent, Tracey Gardner. "Things are going that way, because paper, pens and books are starting to fade away and I think it's a good advancement for students."

Since most of the students are already familiar with the I-pads, it's creating a lot of enthusiasm for the work ahead and saving students a lot of trouble.

Some students say when they use to carry backpacks filled with textbooks, they would complain that their backs hurt.

While there are some books found in the media center, most can be downloaded on I-pads.

