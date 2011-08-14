High school football center stage at Sportsarama

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - High school football was on the roster Saturday night. The Richland One Sportsarama took place at Memorial Stadium.

Lower Richland took on Keenan.

The L.R. Diamond Hornets struck first. Quarterback Marcus Edmond kept it and found daylight down the sideline. He went 74 yards for the touchdown to put Lower Richland up 6-0.

Keenan tied it at six on a touchdown pass from Titus Hopkins to Tyler Smith.

The game winner was when Eric Griffin took it in from three yards out.

Keenan beat Lower Richland 12-6.

Another match up featured the Richland Northeast Cavaliers against the A.C. Flora Falcons.

It was a battle of turnovers early on with the first three possessions of the game ending up with takeaways.

The game was scoreless after the opening period.

RNE manages a field goal to win it 3-0.

There were two other scores from the Sportsarama. Columbia won over C. A. Johnson 22-2 and Dreher shut out Eau Claire 14-0.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.