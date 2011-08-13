Benedict College pumped for TV games

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Benedict College football team will make a couple of appearances on the tube this season.

It was announced Friday that Benedict's season opener against Virginia Union September 3rd will be televised by CSS. The Palmetto Capital City Classic will now start at 3:30 p.m. instead of 5:00 p.m.

The Tigers game against Fort Valley State also will also be broadcast by CSS. That game has been moved from September 24th to Thursday, September 22nd and will start at 8:00 p.m.

Head Coach Stan Conner said everyone is pumped up about playing on TV.

