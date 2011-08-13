Former Atlanta Braves announcer dies at age 87

ATLANTA, GA (WIS) - The Braves are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Ernie Johnson, Sr. As a player with the Boston and Milwaukee Braves and then as an executive and announcer for the Atlanta Braves, Ernie (87 years old) was one of a few people with ties to all three Braves cities.

"The Braves family has suffered a great loss today," said Braves President John Schuerholz. "Ernie was the heart and soul of the Braves for so long, first as a player and then as the voice of the team in the broadcast booth. Our hearts are heavy today and we will miss him dearly. We send our deepest condolences to his wife of 63 years, Lois, his children Dawn, Chris and Ernie Jr. and to his grandchildren."

In honor of Johnson, the team will wear a commemorative patch on their uniforms for the remainder of the season.

Some brief facts on Ernie Braves career:

Milwaukee Braves 1950, 1952-58 (pitcher), 1960-65 (front office)

Atlanta Braves 1966-99

Associated with the Braves organization for more than 50 years as a player, executive and broadcaster.

Made three appearances in the 1957 World Series against the Yankees and posted a 1.29 ERA, contributing to the Braves' second World Championship.

In 1960, Johnson moved into the Braves front office as the Public Relations Director.

Joined the Braves broadcast team in 1962, assuming play-by-play duties in 1966 when the club moved to Atlanta.

In 1974 Johnson became the Braves Director of Broadcasting

1999 was his last season as a Braves broadcaster

· He was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2001.

· Won the National Sportswriters Association's Georgia Sportscaster of the Year Award in 1977, 1983 and 1986, and three regional television Emmys.