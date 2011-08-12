Consumers should research businesses, to avoid being scammed - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Consumers should research businesses, to avoid being scammed

By Taylor Kearns - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - More people are coming forward saying they were taken advantage of by Moses Telford, the  man they say was operating a repair shop on Garners Ferry Road.

The sheriff's department is waiting to hear his side of the story. How do people know who to trust when it comes to home or auto repairs?

Moses Telford customers say he seemed reliable said and all the right things.  But at least seven people say they walked away with work done poorly or not done at all.

"I kind of liked the guy when I first met him," said Buddy Wilkes, one of Telford's customers. "He was very friendly and outgoing."

The Better Business Bureau says as long as you do your homework, avoiding headaches can be easy.

"Never take anything at face value," said Jim Camp of the Better Business Bureau. "Especially during tough economic times, people need to be mindful of who they do business with. Sometimes word of mouth is not enough to ensure that you'll get good service."

According to Camp, consumers need to do their research on who they're dealing with.

Camp says that a lot of the information is available on the internet or BBB.org, where they can search a running database of reputable businesses.

"Stories that often sound too good to be true, they're not true," Camp added. "They're taking advantage of you."

In addition, consumers should always check for a business license, Camp says.

According to Richland County, Telford's shop was without one.

Now in Telford's case, most of his customers were referred by friends.

Related Stories:

Accused auto repair scammer tells his side of story

Suspect wanted by multiple agencies arrested

Copyright WIS Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:58 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:29:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:31 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly