Medal of Honor Recipient Colonel Charles Murray passes away at 90

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WIS) - The Congressional Medal of Honor Society announces that Colonel Charles P. Murray, Jr., Medal of Honor recipient, passed away Friday, August 12, 2011 in Columbia, South Carolina at age 90.

Charles received his Medal of Honor in Salzburg, Austria, presented by Lt. Gen. Geoffrey Keyes, Commanding Gen. U.S. II Corps. on July 5, 1945.

He displayed conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action against the enemy by commanding Company C, 30th Infantry, displaying supreme courage and heroic initiative near Kaysersberg, France, on 16 December 1944, while leading a reinforced platoon into enemy territory, Murray fired from an exposed position, disorganizing the enemy ranks and forcing their withdrawal. He then moved with his patrol to secure possession of a bridge and construction of a roadblock, capturing enemy troops while sustaining injuries.

Charles Murray is survived by his wife Anne and many other family members. Funeral services are pending. There are 84 recipients alive today.

