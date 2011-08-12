Gamecocks practice at Williams-Brice Stadium Friday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks practice at Williams-Brice Stadium Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina football team moved its practice session inside the friendly confines of Williams-Brice Stadium on Friday morning. The squad worked out for a little over two hours in full pads.

Following the practice, head coach Steve Spurrier confirmed that freshman defensive back Brison Williams suffered a broken arm in Thursday's practice. He underwent surgery this morning, and will be sidelined for several weeks.

In addition, freshman defensive tackle Phillip Dukes has been sidelined with a high left ankle sprain, suffered on Thursday.

The Gamecocks will hold their first "official" scrimmage of the fall on Saturday afternoon, beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday's scrimmage, and all remaining practices, are closed.

Fans are invited to hang out with Cocky, the cheerleaders, and several fall sports student-athletes from football, women's soccer, men's soccer, volleyball, and cross country for the annual Colonial Life Fan Appreciation Day. The free event is Sunday, Aug. 14, at Colonial Life Arena from 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. with football student-athletes scheduled to arrive at approximately 1:00 p.m. Parking is available for free in the Colonial Life Arena lots.

Student-athletes will be available to sign autographs. Please note, due to our commitment to NCAA compliance, student-athletes will only sign our official South Carolina Athletics team posters that are provided for free at the event. Please do not bring or ask student-athletes to sign other items. Your cooperation and support for the athletics department in complying with NCAA regulations is greatly appreciated.

