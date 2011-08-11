Ellington provides extra weapon for USC's offense - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Ellington provides extra weapon for USC's offense

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - The University of South Carolina football squad worked out for about two hours again on Wednesday morning under sunny skies and warm and humid conditions at the Bluff Road practice fields. The squad practiced in full uniforms on Wednesday.

Marcus Lattimore is one Gamecock who likes the morning practices. "I like them better," said the All-America candidate. "We get our here early in the morning, get our body warmed up. In the afternoon we get more of a little break, so there's more time to rest.

"As a running back unit, I think we're doing good," continued Lattimore. "Our main thing is holding on to the ball and breaking tackles. That's what we're going to try to do all year. We've got to get better." When asked if he has fumbled in practice, he was quick to reply, "No, not yet. I'm not going to have one."

The competition is at a high level at the running back position. "There's a lot of guys competing, Shon, Kenny, E-Bake, B-Wilds, everybody's competing out there. I'm fighting for my spot, too. These guys are right on my heels."

The ESPN Direct TV bus made its way to Columbia on Wednesday. Jesse Palmer, Joe Schad and Matt Millen watched the Gamecocks practice. Head coach Steve Spurrier is slated to tape several shows from the bus on Wednesday afternoon.

The Gamecocks will return to the practice fields on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. That practice is open to the public.

