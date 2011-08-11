SC's Clyburn named to debt supercommittee

State lawmakers are looking to give more teeth to state law when it comes to threats against schools.More >>
State lawmakers are looking to give more teeth to state law when it comes to threats against schools.More >>
Former South Carolina governor and current Congressman Mark Sanford says the alleged affair between President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is "deeply troubling."More >>
Former South Carolina governor and current Congressman Mark Sanford says the alleged affair between President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is "deeply troubling."More >>
A group of six Republican lawmakers are looking to redefine marriage even after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in a landmark June 2015 ruling.More >>
A group of six Republican lawmakers are looking to redefine marriage even after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in a landmark June 2015 ruling.More >>
Environmental groups opposed to offshore drilling in our state will hold a rally at the State House on Tuesday.More >>
Environmental groups opposed to offshore drilling in our state will hold a rally at the State House on Tuesday.More >>
Animal lovers, activists, and pet owners are uniting to end chain tethering dogs in South Carolina. A bill in the State House passed the Senate this week, and heads to House committees.More >>
Animal lovers, activists, and pet owners are uniting to end chain tethering dogs in South Carolina. A bill in the State House passed the Senate this week, and heads to House committees.More >>