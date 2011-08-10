Dr. Jim Raman, DMD

Dr. Jim Raman received a BS from the University of South Carolina before going on to dental school at the Medical University of South Carolina's College of Dental Medicine where he received his DMD. Dr. Raman's passion for orthodontics took him to Fort Lauderdale where he completed his post-graduate training in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics. Dr. Raman has received extensive training in conventional orthodontics as well as Invisalign, the use of mini-implants (TAD's), surgical orthodontics, Accelerated Osteogenic Orthodontics (Wilckodontics) and the treatment of TMD & orofacial pain.

Dr. Raman and his wife Dr. Misti Raman live in Irmo where they are raising their beautiful children Lexi (3 years old) and Jimmy (1 year old). With most of their families living in the greater Columbia area, Dr. Raman and his wife plan on spending the rest of their lives calling the midlands home.

Dr. Raman is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, the South Carolina Association of Orthodontists, the Southern Association of Orthodontists, the American Dental Association and the Greater Columbia Dental Association.