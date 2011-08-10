Two grenades found inside apartment complex

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Cleaning crews found two explosive devices in a soldier's empty apartment on Wednesday.

Around 10:00 a.m., crews from the Richland County Bomb Squad and the Columbia-Richland Fire Department were called to the Polo Village Apartments at 1270 Polo Rd. when a crew cleaning out an apartment held by a former soldier stationed at Fort Jackson found a training grenade.

The bomb squad detonated that device, but around 11:30 a.m., the cleaning crew found a second grenade.

Emergency crews, including Fort Jackson's Explosive Ordinance Disposal team went back to the complex and detonated the second grenade.

Officials have not released the identity of the soldier and have not said if any charges will be filed.

