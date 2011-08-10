I-77 back open after tractor-trailer accident spills glass

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Interstate 77 northbound is back open at Bluff Rd., after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled glass all over the roadway.

PHOTO GALLERY



Click here to view a gallery of pictures of the accident scene

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:00 a.m. near mile marker 5 on I-77. A tractor-trailer lost control and came to rest blocking all three northbound lanes.

According to the Highway Patrol, I-77 and Bluff Road is all cleared up now.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.