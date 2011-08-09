Spurrier thinks Gamecocks have chance in SEC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Spurrier thinks Gamecocks have chance in SEC

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier thinks the Gamecocks finally have the pieces in place to compete for the Southeastern Conference championship.

The Gamecocks played in their first league title game last December and are the favorites from the Eastern Division to get there again. Spurrier said the team has gradually combined top-flight recruiting with a winning attitude that gives them a chance. But he says there's still much work ahead.

South Carolina looks strong on offense with tailback Marcus Lattimore and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery both preseason all-SEC first team selections. Quarterback Stephen Garcia is the SEC's leader in passing yards from a year ago among returning league passers.

The biggest buzz at South Carolina camp so far has been over first-year defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

