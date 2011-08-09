5 foot tall, 105 pound baby born at the zoo

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is pleased to announce its newest arrival—a giraffe calf, born at the Zoo on July 11.

The now four-week-old giraffe weighed 105 pounds and stood 5 feet tall at birth and is the second born to parents Charlie and Ginger. The pair's first calf was transferred to Peoria Zoo an AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) accredited zoo in Illinois.

"We are very excited about this latest addition to our giraffe herd," said John Davis, curator of mammals. "The calf is doing very well and growing at a steady pace, but he won't be full grown until about 5 years old."

Adult giraffes can reach heights of up to 18 feet tall (record is 20 feet) and can weigh as much as 2,600 pounds.

There have been 6 giraffes born at the Zoo since February 2009; the last one arrived on Labor Day 2010.

Guests can expect to see the calf on exhibit daily from 9:30am-12:30pm in the Zoo's African Savanna exhibit.

