Garcia credits teammates for his return to USC

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks held their Media Day Sunday afternoon. The session with reporters and photographers signaled the start of a new season.

For quarterback Stephen Garcia, it's one of the beginning pages in the final chapter of his stormy USC career.

Garcia talked for the first time publicly about his most recent suspension that almost prematurely ended his time in the garnet and black. He's smiling again these days. That wasn't the case four months ago when he had a run-in with a moderator during an athletics department seminar.

Garcia found himself suspended for the fifth time during his USC career.

He was taking heat from the media and the fans. He even had a conversation with Head Coach Steve Spurrier about leaving school.

Garcia's teammates supported him on their Twitter and Facebook pages. He said that made the decision to stay and easy one.

Garcia was fully reinstated to the team on Monday. He said his trials and tribulations have made him a better person and quarterback. His coach agreed.

