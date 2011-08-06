USC conducts 4th fall practice - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC conducts 4th fall practice

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina football team went through a two-hour workout on a hot and humid morning in Columbia on Saturday. The squad's fourth practice of the fall was conducted in helmets and shoulder pads at the Bluff Road practice fields.

Freshman offensive tackle Brandon Shell is doing fine Saturday afternoon, according to head football trainer Clint Haggard. Shell, a 6-6, 316-pounder from Goose Creek, S.C., suffered from heat-related illness following Saturday morning's practice. He was treated by the Gamecock medical staff at the practice fields, and was transported to a local hospital, but has since been released. He was back at the stadium attending meetings with the team Saturday afternoon, according to Haggard, and will be re-evaluated periodically.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Cody Gibson suffered a right knee sprain in Friday night's practice. He attended Saturday's practice on crutches and will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis, according to Haggard.

The Gamecocks will host their annual Media Day on Sunday afternoon and return to the Bluff Road practice fields Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. That practice, which will be the squad's first in full pads, will be open to the public.

