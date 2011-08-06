Gamecocks move inside Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina football squad went indoors for the first time this fall as rains covered the Columbia area during the evening hours Friday. The squad put on shoulder pads for the first time in their third practice of fall camp.

"We have a solid front five, then we have to develop these young kids," offensive line coach Shawn Elliott said about his group after practice. "This was the first pad day, so the guys are getting the full effect. There's a lot of speed out there."

Elliott is excited about the depth that is beginning to take shape along the offensive front. "That's the future. Anytime you've got depth, good numbers, you're developing guys for the future who can come in here and play either next year or maybe even this year. It's something they haven't had around here in a long time. It's a work in progress, but it's good to have numbers."

One of the more highly touted offensive linemen is freshman Brandon Shell. Shell saw very limited action during the first two practices as he continues to rehab from a shoulder injury. "Brandon got about 10-12 actual snaps tonight in live competition. He's going to get more and more as we progress. He's going to come along. We see how he reacts in five or ten days and see where he is."

Mike Matulis, the other incoming freshman who some thought would have a chance to compete for playing time this fall, has been hampered with an ankle injury. "He'll probably be back next week," said Elliott.

The Gamecocks will return to the practice fields on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. The practice is open to the public.