USC teammates speak out about their quarterback

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - There's been a lot of talk about quarterback Stephen Garcia ever since he stepped on USC's campus.

Unfortunately, a lot of the discussion has been about his five suspensions instead of his play on the field.

For a starting quarterback in the SEC, we don't hear a lot from Garcia. Head Coach Steve Spurrier limits his availability to the media.

We'll get our first crack at him this preseason on Sunday. Garcia is scheduled to face reporters during the team's Media Day.

During the first few days of practice, his teammates have said a lot about Garcia. You can listen to their comments by clicking on the attached video.

The senior quarterback's status was in limbo until Monday when he was fully reinstated, ending his latest suspension.

