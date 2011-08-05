Ellington feeling more comfortable on football field

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks were scheduled to be back on the practice field Friday night.

One year ago, Bruce Ellington was looking forward to his freshman season with the USC basketball team. This year, he's preparing for his first season with the Carolina football team.

Ellington led the Gamecock hoopsters in scoring as a point guard. Now he's trying to earn playing time as a wide receiver and punt returner.

Ellington said he's starting to get more comfortable on the football field after being away from the game for nearly two years.

The Gamecocks ended up moving Friday night's practice indoors because of the nasty weather. Because of limited space, the workout was closed to the public.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.