$75k raise keeps Hyman at USC

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur) - The speculation is over and athletics director Eric Hyman will remain at South Carolina. The executive committee of the USC Board of Trustees approved a raise for Hyman, which comes just weeks after two major AD jobs opened in the area that he was rumored to be a candidate for.

The committee approved a $75,000 raise for Hyman, bringing his annual salary to $497,000 per year.

The raise will go into effect immediately, pending full Board approval. The full BOT was to meet later Friday afternoon to make the contract official.

"The actions speak so loudly you can barely hear what I say," Hyman said, when asked if the extension means it ends the Tennessee and North Carolina talk. "I am really not going to talk about my personal situation."

The contract did not include an extension. Hyman is under contract until June 30, 2015. He joined the South Carolina program on July 1, 2005.

"We're ready to put it behind us. He'll be our athletic director for hopefully a long time," BOT member Chuck Allen from Anderson said. "We're ready to move on and focus on football."

Also approved by the executive board was a raise and extension for associate head baseball coach Chad Holbrook, who will receive two additional years to his contract as well as a 10 percent raise.

Holbrook is now under contract until June 30, 2015, giving him a four-year deal. His annual guaranteed compensation will jump from $160,000 to $176,000.

"Chad is talented," Hyman said. "He has a great future ahead of him. There's no succession plan but I have a past history of hiring from within if the program is headed in the right direction."

The executive BOT also approved a new contract for volleyball coach Scott Swanson, which extends him through February 2016.

After more than a year of putting the finishing touches on the Under Armour contract, the deal has finally been approved. Full details of the contract will be released later today but it is in the neighborhood of six years and $19 million.

