$75k raise keeps Hyman at USC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

$75k raise keeps Hyman at USC

Eric Hyman (Source: TheBigSpur.com) Eric Hyman (Source: TheBigSpur.com)

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur) - The speculation is over and athletics director Eric Hyman will remain at South Carolina. The executive committee of the USC Board of Trustees approved a raise for Hyman, which comes just weeks after two major AD jobs opened in the area that he was rumored to be a candidate for.

The committee approved a $75,000 raise for Hyman, bringing his annual salary to $497,000 per year.

The raise will go into effect immediately, pending full Board approval. The full BOT was to meet later Friday afternoon to make the contract official.

"The actions speak so loudly you can barely hear what I say," Hyman said, when asked if the extension means it ends the Tennessee and North Carolina talk. "I am really not going to talk about my personal situation."

The contract did not include an extension. Hyman is under contract until June 30, 2015. He joined the South Carolina program on July 1, 2005.

"We're ready to put it behind us. He'll be our athletic director for hopefully a long time," BOT member Chuck Allen from Anderson said. "We're ready to move on and focus on football."

Also approved by the executive board was a raise and extension for associate head baseball coach Chad Holbrook, who will receive two additional years to his contract as well as a 10 percent raise.

Holbrook is now under contract until June 30, 2015, giving him a four-year deal. His annual guaranteed compensation will jump from $160,000 to $176,000.

"Chad is talented," Hyman said. "He has a great future ahead of him. There's no succession plan but I have a past history of hiring from within if the program is headed in the right direction."

The executive BOT also approved a new contract for volleyball coach Scott Swanson, which extends him through February 2016.

After more than a year of putting the finishing touches on the Under Armour contract, the deal has finally been approved. Full details of the contract will be released later today but it is in the neighborhood of six years and $19 million.

Copyright 2011 WIS/southcarolina247sport.com. All rights reserved.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Jayhawks looking to peak in Week 2 of NCAA Tournament

    Jayhawks looking to peak in Week 2 of NCAA Tournament

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:25:33 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:48:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...
    Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday.More >>
    Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday.More >>

  • What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness

    What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:16:20 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:28:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...
    The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
    The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.More >>

  • Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

    Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:27:31 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:09:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago.
    Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.More >>
    Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly